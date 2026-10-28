Are trade agreements alone enough to help Indian pharma companies compete in global markets, or do regulatory hurdles and logistical challenges continue to limit their potential?

The discussion explored how differing country-specific regulations, pharmaceutical quality standards, and lengthy product registration processes affect exporters. How can these barriers be reduced? Could harmonised quality standards, simpler documentation and faster certificate-of-origin procedures help businesses benefit more effectively from FTAs?

A key focus was the difficulties exporters face in navigating different country-specific regulations, pharmaceutical quality standards and lengthy product registration processes. Participants highlighted how documentation requirements, including certificates of origin, can delay shipments and increase costs.

They called for simpler certification procedures, greater awareness among exporters and better harmonisation of pharmaceutical standards to help businesses make fuller use of FTAs. Speakers also considered whether regional logistics hubs, technology transfer and partnerships with overseas manufacturers could help Indian pharmaceutical companies expand their global footprint.

The panel featured:

Karinda Singh, SCM Manager, Sentiss Pharma

Sandeep Modi, Founder Director, Infugen Pharma

Neetha Jadhav, Assistant Manager - International Logistics, Fullife Healthcare

Moderator: Fletcher Samuel, Senior Lead - Cargo Business, Bangalore International Airport

Watch the full discussion to explore how free trade agreements can open new opportunities for India’s pharmaceutical exports and why regulatory differences and documentation requirements continue to challenge exporters.