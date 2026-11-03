In this interview with STAT Trade Times, Vivian Lau of Asia Pacific Holdings discusses the changing dynamics of global air cargo and why Central Asia has an opportunity to move beyond traditional cargo flows.

She highlights three key cargo segments for the region: e-commerce, perishables and high-value cargo. She also explains how investments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced processors and networking equipment could create new demand for specialised cargo transportation.

The conversation explores the potential for new trade routes connecting Southeast Asia, Central Asia and global markets, beyond the traditional China-focused supply chain model.

Lau also discusses the importance of digital infrastructure, customs modernisation, shipment visibility and stakeholder cooperation in building a resilient logistics ecosystem.