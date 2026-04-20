At transport logistic & air cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, Rajarshi Chatterjee of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Priyanka Shivan, Head of Supply Chain – South Asia at Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals.

In this exclusive conversation, Shivan shares insights into Clariant’s key global markets and how the company strategically manages its supply chain across South Asia. She explains how teams navigate seasonality and sudden demand spikes while ensuring operational efficiency and resilience.

Shivan also offers a grounded perspective on sustainability, highlighting how Clariant minimises empty miles by ensuring trucks carry return loads instead of running empty. She emphasises that while EV trucks are a long-term solution, the industry must prioritise practical, scalable measures available today rather than relying on greenwashing narratives.

The discussion also explores how balancing efficiency, cost, and sustainability is shaping the future of supply chain operations in the chemicals sector.