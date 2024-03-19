Edip Pektas, founder, Airblox speaks to Nehal Gautam of STAT Media Group during the recently concluded Air Cargo India 2024.

Covering a broad spectrum, the discussion delves into Airblox's recognition of technology's central role in shaping the future of logistics and transportation. Emphasising the company's proactive approach, Pektas sheds light on Airblox's strategies to expand its financial services beyond Latin America and Southeast Asia, while also revealing its intentions to penetrate the European market.