Five airlines but one cargo carrier. IAG Cargo is in the business of moving things. From antibiotics to rhinoceros, gold bullion to avocados. Whatever people need, wherever they are. In an era of digital screens and closed borders, IAG Cargo fly the world to bring people the things they really need.

IAG Cargo aims to change how logistics works. Challenging the status quo, and bringing innovation and investment to their customers. In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, interviews David Shepherd, CEO, IAG Cargo. Shepherd, a 25-year veteran of the air cargo industry, talks about the IAG Cargo of today and tomorrow.