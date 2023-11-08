At the inaugural edition of Air Cargo South East Asia and Transport Logistic South East Asia, held in Singapore, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, interviews Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President Product and Innovation, Emirates SkyCargo. In this "Conversations" series, Lister talks about the rapid pace of change in the global air cargo industry driven by customer demands and expectations despite the challenging market conditions. Lister elaborates the laser-focused approach at Emirates SkyCargo to develop new product categories and enhance the existing products with an aim to add more value to customers. He adds that innovation is so critical to the success of Emirates SkyCargo.