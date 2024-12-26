Derek Lossing founded Cirrus Global Advisors, which supports air cargo, cross-border, and e-commerce companies with their transportation and fulfillment strategies, in 2022 after working in air cargo for close to 15 years. At the Air Cargo Forum (ACF) by The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) held in Miami, Lossing sat down for an interview with Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, and talked about the rapidly growing cross-border ecommerce trade flows, unique business models in air cargo, supply chain, e-commerce, transportation and last mile fulfillment.