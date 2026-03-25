Global freight markets remain volatile—but what is driving demand and shaping trade flows in 2026?

In this exclusive conversation from air cargo India & transport logistic India 2026, Sakshi Basutkar from STAT Trade Times speaks with Divya James, Cluster Head – Air & Ocean at ISC CEVA Logistics, on the realities of today’s air and ocean freight landscape.

From tariff impacts and geopolitical uncertainty to strong air cargo demand, India’s capacity outlook, multimodal trends, and sustainability, this discussion explores the key forces influencing global logistics.