At transport logistic & air cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, Rajarshi Chatterjee of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Divya Manchanda, EVP Business Partnerships and AAM Strategy at The ePlane Company.

In this exclusive conversation, Manchanda shares how The ePlane Company is shaping India’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) ecosystem with its e200X electric air taxi. She explains how NVIDIA-powered digital twins are enabling real-time simulations—from extreme weather to system failures—helping accelerate safety validation and certification.

The discussion also covers key cargo drone milestones, including Amber Wings’ DGCA-certified ATVA-1 hybrid drone and upcoming platforms such as ATVA-2 and heavy-lift variants, along with potential applications in defence and logistics. Manchanda further highlights strong government backing for AAM in India, including progress on airspace access, pilot training, and vertiport development.