At the air cargo Europe and transport logistic event in Munich, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, convened a diverse group of air cargo industry leaders for a compelling panel discussion. Together, they explored the intricacies of the air cargo ecosystem—a vital enabler of global trade, continuously shaped by the rise of e-commerce and the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Will the e-commerce boom persist as US-led tariffs begin to take effect, potentially disrupting cross-border cargo movement along transpacific trade lanes? What are the key headwinds and tailwinds shaping the future of the air cargo industry, particularly for main deck operators? How critical will freighters remain to global trade in the years ahead? And how will the industry navigate the rapidly evolving—and often unpredictable—geopolitical landscape that increasingly defines the flow of global commerce

These and many other pressing questions were addressed by a distinguished panel of speakers, including: Jannie Davel, CEO, MSC Air Cargo; Nadeem Sultan, SVP - Cargo Planning & Freighters, Emirates; Michael Jonas, VP Air Logistics Gateway & Procurement Germany, Kuehne+Nagel; Oliver von Tronchin, Head of Freighter Marketing, Airbus; and John Perdoch, Director, Product Marketing – Freighters, Boeing.