Dual hub air cargo operator Air France KLM Martinair Cargo carried one million tonnes of cargo in 2022 to 223 worldwide destinations using 6 freighters and the bellies of the three-airline group’s fleet of 417 passenger aircraft.

A member of the SkyTeam Cargo alliance, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, starting this year, has a new partnership with CMA CGM Air Cargo, the new cargo airline launched in 2021 by the French shipping giant CMA CGM Group.

The long term partnership allows Air France KLM Martinair Cargo to offer a much more adaptable, comprehensive array of services and solutions to meet market needs and customer expectations creating smooth connections across the world.

In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, GertJan Roelands, Senior Vice President Commercial at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, speaks to Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group.