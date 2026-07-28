Fashion may begin on the runway, but its journey starts long before the lights come on. Every collection showcased at Paris Fashion Week relies on a sophisticated global supply chain involving airlines, airports, freight forwarders, customs authorities and cargo terminals to move garments, accessories and exhibition materials across continents with precision and speed.

In this exclusive Leaders Speak interview, recorded during Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2027, Rajarshi Chatterjee of STAT Publishing Group speaks with Frosti Lau, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) about the critical role air cargo plays in supporting the global fashion industry and why Hactl partnered with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) as the Strategic Partner for the Hong Kong Fashion Showroom in Paris.

As Hactl celebrates its 50th anniversary, Frosti Lau also shares his vision for the future of air cargo, Hong Kong's position as one of the world's leading cargo hubs, the growing role of AI and digitalisation in cargo terminal operations, and how geopolitical shifts, supply chain diversification and high-value cargo are reshaping global trade. The conversation also explores the growth of e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and perishables, Hactl's sustainability initiatives, and Frosti's leadership experiences that have shaped his nearly three decades in the aviation and air cargo industry.

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