As global supply chain bottlenecks and cargo capacity constraints persist, how is Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) positioning itself as the premier alternative gateway to congested tier-one hubs like Chicago O'Hare?

In this exclusive interview at Air Cargo China, Zachary D. Oakley, Executive Director of RFD, shares how the airport is leveraging its massive $50 million cargo expansion and launching the Kale Logistics Air Cargo Community System (ACCS) to fully digitize landside and airside cargo flows.

Oakley breaks down how RFD became a powerhouse for Midwest e-commerce logistics, anchored by massive operations for Amazon Air and UPS. He reveals the operational secrets behind RFD's rapid turnaround times, explains how it helps airlines maximize fleet efficiency during global route disruptions, and outlines the airport's strategic roadmap for handling heavy international freight and developing new global trade corridors.