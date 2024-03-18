Amar More, co-founder, and CEO of Kale Logistics, sat down for an interview with Nehal Gautam of STAT Media Group at the Air Cargo India 2024 event. During this conversation, Amar More highlights the pivotal role of technology and digitalisation in revolutionising cargo operations and trade facilitation at airports.

Reflecting on Kale's recent achievements, including milestones in deploying Airport Cargo Community Systems globally and securing $30 million in Series B funding, More elaborates on the company's plans to leverage this capital to expand its industry presence and develop cutting-edge Cargo Community Systems for global logistics transformation. Furthermore, More unveils Kale's latest endeavour, disclosing recent agreements with maritime-focused economies to develop port community systems in key regions such as North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.