As global trade lanes evolve and regional airspace restrictions impact Middle East air freight operations, how is Oman Air Cargo adapting its strategy to keep global supply chains moving?

In this exclusive interview live at Air Cargo Shanghai, Mike Duggan, Head of Oman Air Cargo, discusses how the airline is navigating the vital China-Middle East trade corridor and leveraging a flexible, outsourced freighter model to manage market volatility.

Duggan shares operational insights on resolving landside trucking and border bottlenecks between the UAE and Oman, positioning Muscat International Airport as a secure, specialized hub for high-yield commodities like pharma and perishables, and maintaining capacity resilience through flight path adjustments across Asia and Europe.