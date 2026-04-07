Recorded at air cargo & transport logistic India 2026 in Mumbai, this interview with Edwin Jesudass, General Manager — EXIM & Customs, Siemens, explores how project logistics, customs planning and digital tools are reshaping industrial trade in India. Libin Chacko Kurian, Assistant Editor at STAT Publishing Group, guides the conversation on practical solutions for moving complex equipment, managing freight risk and speeding up cross‑border clearance.

This interview shows real examples, including an AI tool Siemens built to scan government notifications, flag impacts and suggest alternative sourcing, and gives career advice for the next generation entering EXIM and customs.