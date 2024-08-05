At the Air Cargo China and Transport Logistic China exhibition and conference in Shanghai, Parijat Sourabh, Correspondent for STAT Media Group, interviews Ferry van der Ent, Business Development Director, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, a major European cargo hub handling a vast volume of goods annually, has a strategic location in the Netherlands. Its modern infrastructure, ample warehouse space, and efficient cargo handling systems make it one of the most efficient cargo operating airports in Europe.

However, a proposed plan by the Dutch government to ban louder aircraft, such as Boeing 747-400 freighters, particularly at night, has become a challenge for the airport's cargo operations. In the video, Van der Ent explains that perishable products are often carried in the freighter aircraft. Many of these freighters are noisier, and therefore, higher charges will be imposed on aircraft like the Boeing 747F in the near future. This has become a significant challenge for many cargo carriers that transport perishables using these types of older, noisier freighters.

He also adds that these restrictions won't apply to new freighters currently operating, like the 747-8. The government and the airport want to attract modern freighters in the near future, such as the Airbus A350F and Boeing's new 777-8F. However, due to delivery delays, options are still being assessed, and consultations with airlines are ongoing.

Additionally, he discusses the airport's plans, investments, and partnerships with other airports. To learn more, be sure to hit the play icon and watch the full insightful video.