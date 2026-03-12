In this interview recorded at Air Cargo & Transport Logistics India 2026 in Mumbai, Nikitha Sebastian of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Mark Sutch, Chief Commercial Officer – Cargo and Head of International Development at IndiGo.

The conversation explores IndiGo Cargo’s evolving strategy as the airline expands its widebody operations and strengthens its global cargo network. Sutch discusses the transition following the Turkish Airlines 777 partnership, how the upcoming A350 fleet will reshape IndiGo’s cargo capabilities, and the airline’s plans to grow its presence in Europe and beyond.

Sutch also highlights the importance of India’s domestic cargo network, which remains the backbone of IndiGo’s cargo business, and how upcoming aircraft and partnerships could redefine the airline’s position in the global air freight market.