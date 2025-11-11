At transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia in Singapore, we spoke with Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President, Air Hub and Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group.

Lim discussed how Changi Airport is strengthening its cargo ecosystem to support multimodal trade across Southeast Asia and upcoming opportunities from the Singapore–Johor Special Economic Zone.

He shared updates on the Terminal 5 project and the Changi East Industrial Zone, which will boost capacity to 5.4 million tonnes per annum, and highlighted digital and AI-driven innovations like Aircraft 360, truck slot booking, and autonomous baggage tractors.

Lim also spoke about Changi’s focus on handling specialised cargo, like pharmaceuticals and perishables, the airport’s CEIV Pharma certification, and how Singapore is positioned to lead as a global air logistics hub for a fast-growing ASEAN.

Watch this conversation with Nikitha Sebastian from STAT Media Group to learn how Changi Airport is preparing for the next phase of global air cargo growth.