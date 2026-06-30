As Emirates SkyCargo prepares for one of the biggest fleet expansions in its history, where will all that new capacity go?

In this exclusive interview at Air Cargo China, Nadeem Sultan, Senior Vice President of Freighters & Cargo Planning at Emirates SkyCargo, explains how the airline decides where to deploy new freighters, why destinations such as Liège, Toronto and Almaty were added to the network, and how customer demand shapes every expansion decision.

He also discusses the growing importance of specialised cargo, from pharmaceuticals to valuables, Emirates SkyCargo's long-term strategy for China, and how a younger, more fuel-efficient fleet fits into the airline's sustainability ambitions.