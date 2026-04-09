India’s B2B supply chain is undergoing a structural shift, and companies like Jumbotail are right at the centre of it. In this conversation, Kamlesh Kumar, Vice President – Supply Chain, explains how execution discipline, SLA adherence, and backend planning are redefining logistics for Kirana stores. From inventory architecture and network design to the realities of operating in a low-margin, high-frequency environment, this interview unpacks what actually drives performance in today’s supply chains.

In conversation with Libin Chacko Kurian, Assistant Editor, STAT Publishing Group, Kamlesh also shares how AI is moving from theory to real-world workflows, simplifying decision-making on the ground and reducing cognitive load for teams. Recorded during transport logistic India 2026 in Mumbai, this discussion also explores Jumbotail’s category expansion beyond grocery, the challenges of infrastructure and cost pressures, and what the future of replenishment cycles could look like.