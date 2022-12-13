Heathrow Airport in London is an important gateway for international air cargo. It is one of the major airports of Europe facilitating international trade of key high value cargo commodities. At the Air Cargo Forum by The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) in Miami in November, James Golding, Head of Cargo at Heathrow Airport, spoke to Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, about recent developments, including cargo volume handled at the airport, investment into infrastructure, policy interventions, digitalisation, sustainability, airport cargo communities and labour unrest.