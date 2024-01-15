After several months in development MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, announced the launch of MSC Air Cargo in September 2022 as a complementary service to its container shipping solutions.

MSC Air Cargo has four brand new B777 freighters in its livery and they are operated by Atlas Air from its two European gateways - Liege in Belgium and Milan in Italy.

Jannie Davel, SVP, Air Cargo, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, leads the creation and development of development of MSC Air Cargo. Davel, a global leader with 30 years of experience, speaks to Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, in this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one.