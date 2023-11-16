On the sidelines of the first edition of Air Cargo South East Asia and Transport Logistic South East Asia exhibition and conference held in Singapore, STAT Media Group editor Reji John sits with Jeffrey Van Haeften, SVP Commercial Worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo, to find out the current market headwinds in global air cargo industry and how the world's leading cargo carrier is making commercial decisions to fulfil customer demands and make the best out of the challenging times.