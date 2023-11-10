From July to September 2023, airfreight throughput at Singapore's Changi Airport totalled 451,000 tonnes, a decline of 4% compared to the same period in 2022. For the period, Changi’s top five air cargo markets comprised Australia, China, Hong Kong, India and the US. Notably, air cargo traffic with India registered a strong growth of 21% compared to the corresponding period last year. On the sidelines of the inaugural edition of Air Cargo South East Asia, held in Singapore, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, interviews Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President, Air Hub & Cargo Development, Changi Airport Group (CAG). Ching Kiat talks about the key drivers of the cargo growth momentum at Changi Airport and how does the CAG plans to make Singapore as South East Asia's key gateway hub for inbound and outbound cargo.