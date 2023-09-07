After IATA's 77th annual general meeting on 4th of October in Boston, USA, many airlines worldwide made a commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Lufthansa Cargo has since then, laid out innumerable action plans towards sustainability. Aero SHARK technology is one such innovative measure taken by the carrier to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emission by a substantial amount.

In this video we bring you the details of this technology and the future of sustainability in cargo and logistics.