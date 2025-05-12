A year into her role as Executive Director of Cargo iQ—an IATA interest group dedicated to establishing and implementing performance management standards for the global air cargo industry—Marie Seco-Köppen speaks with Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, at the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Dubai. She speaks about her vision for Cargo iQ in the mid to long term; roll out of a tiered certification programme that aims to drive improved quality standards among members and the biggest challenge in setting the highest standards in performance management.