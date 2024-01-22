Under its ‘Reassure, Develop and Create growth strategy, IndiGo has huge ambitions for the future, that includes its cargo business. Cargo is an integral part of IndiGo’s business. In November 2022 IndiGo began freighter operations with its first A321 converted freighter. IndiGo has three converted Airbus A321 freighters. It is operating the cargo planes on domestic and short-haul international routes, complementing the wider cargo network supported by its fleet of passenger aircraft.

As per the data made public by the Director General of Civil Aviation IndiGo has carried over two hundred and twenty two thousand tonnes of cargo in the 8 months of Financial year 2024 that is from April to November 2023. IndiGo has very ambitious plans to grow its cargo business.

Mark Sutch, Chief Commercial Officer for Cargo at IndiGo, joins Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, in this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one.