Frankfurt Airport is one of the top three leading cargo gateways of Europe and processes more than two million tonnes of cargo annually.

In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, Max Philipp Conrady, Vice President, Cargo Development, Fraport AG, speaks to Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, about the latest developments and how this airport is positioning itself as the most desired cargo airport of Europe for global trade.