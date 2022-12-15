Cargologik is an all-in-one transportation logistics easy to use collaboration software that provides automated tracking, document management, and communication for you and your client. In Miami, during the Air Cargo Forum by The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, spoke to Cargologik co-founder and chief executive Miles J Varghese about the product he and his team is building to facilitate small and medium scale freight forwarders and shippers in their digital transformation journey.