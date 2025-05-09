SmartKargo’s chief executive officer Milind Tavshikar talks to Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, about the successful roll out of Emirates Courier Express – the demands of the customer, building such a robust technology platform, the complexities of creating a competitive, fully integrated, door to door ecommerce delivery platform for B2Bs. Tavshikar was speaking on the sidelines of the IATA World Cargo Symposium, held in Dubai last month. He also reflected on turning his MIT class project into an important technology solutions company for the air cargo and logistics sector.