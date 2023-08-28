Data is a powerful tool for anyone creating a successful air shipment strategy or who is working in air cargo procurement. By leveraging historical air cargo market data and establishing appropriate benchmarks, businesses can achieve significant cost savings and optimize their shipping efficiency.

Xaneta, founded in 2012, is enabling smarter decisions based on facts and real data. Changing the way freight is bought and sold is the vision of Xeneta. They strongly believe that “if you cannot measure it, you cannot improve it”.

With international experience from the logistics industry, Xeneta has built a highly specialized team of experts who have deep insights into the challenges related to high volatility and lack of transparency in the ocean and air freight market. They help shippers, forwarders and carrier to make right decisions based on data.

Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, interviews Niall van de Wouw, Chief Airfreight Officer, Xeneta, in this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, and discovers the increasingly important data driver decision making in in global air freight industry.