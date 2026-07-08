In this exclusive interview at Air Cargo China, Murat Odabas, Managing Director of GlobeCross, explains how the newly formed entity is blending heyworld’s high-speed digital e-commerce logistics with CB Customs Broker’s deep customs expertise. He breaks down his top operational priorities in aligning distinct team cultures and integrating different software ecosystems.

He also discusses how GlobeCross maintains absolute predictability through an agile, asset-light model, embeds complex European compliance directly into fast-moving workflows, and eliminates friction points across the first mile, customs, and last mile journey. Looking ahead, Odabas shares the company's long-term growth roadmap for international trade corridors and details the transformative role AI will play in the future of logistics orchestration.