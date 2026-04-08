At transport logistic & air cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, Rajarshi Chatterjee of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Mathieu Sérafimoff of SkyForge Consulting.

In this exclusive conversation, Sérafimoff shares insights on navigating the growing complexity in global air cargo, including the impact of tariffs on trade flows and how shifting volumes are reshaping the industry. He discusses the importance of operational efficiency, strategic decision-making, and how air cargo players can adapt to evolving market dynamics. Sérafimoff also highlights the journey of SkyForge Consulting and how it is helping clients drive performance in an increasingly challenging and volatile air cargo environment.