Ross Marino, CEO, Unilode Aviation Solutions speaks to Nehal Gautam of STAT Media Group during the recently concluded IATA’s World Cargo Symposium in Hong Kong.

During the conversation, Marino discusses Unilode’s adaptation to the e-commerce surge, foreseeing shifts in air cargo demand. He details sustainability efforts with the use of the ULD pooling model and innovations in ULD management to boost efficiency. Marino also highlights Unilode's digitalisation solutions along with their expansion plans across the globe.