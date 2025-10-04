Ever wondered how products “Proudly Made in India” reach the world? From Levi’s jeans in London to Fuso trucks in Africa, freight forwarders are the invisible backbone making it possible.

In this episode of CargoTales, we take you inside Scan Global Logistics (SGL)’s India operations. SGL has opened three offices in India — Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, with Mumbai as the headquarters. The company plans to expand to eight cities by the end of 2025 and 20 offices within the next three years, as part of its global network spanning over 190 offices across six continents. Discover why one of the world’s fastest-growing forwarding companies is investing heavily in India, connecting the country’s exporters to markets worldwide.

We cover:

India’s booming export sectors: automotive, pharma, electronics, textiles, gems & jewellery

How SGL navigates geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and complex logistics challenges

Real-life stories of moving humanitarian aid, 3D printers, aircraft engines, and project cargo globally

Insights from SGL Co-Founder and Global CEO Allan Melgaard, and SGL India CEO Vikas Agarwal on strategy, growth, and India’s role as an export hub, transhipment hub and its multimodal logistics.

Whether you’re fascinated by global supply chains or curious about India’s export boom, this episode uncovers the untold stories behind the world of logistics.

Watch now to see how India connects to the world and why SGL is investing so much in India!