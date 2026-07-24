Dedicated main-deck freighter capacity remains indispensable to global trade — even as geopolitical volatility, OEM delivery delays, and aging fleets reshape the calculus for operators worldwide.

In this panel from air cargo and transport logistic Shanghai, moderator Reji John, Editor of The STAT Trade Times, is joined by: Eric Erbacher, Chairman of the Board, Chapman Freeborn Group; Martin Holme, Chief Commercial Officer, SATS and Nihal Wickrema, VP, Strategy & Revenue Optimization, National Airlines.

The discussion covers:

The structural capacity gap belly-hold cargo can't fill.

Aging freighter fleets vs. constrained OEM production backlogs.

China's secondary hubs — Zhengzhou, Ezhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu — growing capacity at ~26% annually.

Sustainability pressures and the business case for next-gen freighters.

Charter and ACMI capacity as a volatility buffer.

Whether ground infrastructure can keep pace with next-gen aircraft.

AI-driven cargo visibility and the data readiness gap.

A candid look at what it will take to future-proof freighter capacity for the next chapter of global commerce.