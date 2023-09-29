150,000 containers stuck in Russia: Container xChange
Containers are piling up in Russia, which means that the second hand container prices are very low in Russia.
In February 2022, the average price of a 40ft high cube container in Moscow was $4,175, which is now $580 as of September 25, 2023.
Trade between China and Russia increased over 36% in the first seven months of 2023 to $134 billion. Russia is expecting trade volume with China to cross $200 billion this year, up from approximately $185 billion in 2022.
There is significant cargo movement from China into Russia but very scarce movement back to China from Russia. This is significant and has tremendously detrimental impact on the business of container logistics because of the high imbalance of demand and supply of containers: Christian Roeloffs, Container xChange
