661 containers lost at sea in 2022: WSC
Most WSC member carriers saw no/single digit container losses in 2022, only two carriers report losses above 100 units
Credit: WSC
WSC estimates that there was on average a total of 1,566 containers lost at sea each year. Average losses for the last three years was 2,301 containers per year (2020-2022).
Every container lost at sea will always be one too many and we will continue with our efforts to make the sea a safer place to work, and to protect the environment and cargo by reducing the number of containers lost at sea: John Butler, WSC
Improvements have been achieved over the years including improvements to Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) convention, Code of Practice for Packing of Cargo Transport Units (CTU Code) and ISO standards for container lashing equipment and corner castings.
