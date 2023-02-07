African airlines see marginal cargo demand drop in 2022
African airlines reported a decrease in demand of 1.4%for global and international demand in 2022 compared to 2021 and an increase in capacity of 0.3% (-0.2% for international operations)
Compared to 2019 (pre-Covid levels), demand was 8.3% above (+9.4% for international operations) and capacity was down 15.3%(-14.2% for international operations)
Global full-year demand in 2022, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs), was down 8% YoY (-8.2% for international operations). Compared to 2019, it was down 1.6% (both global and international).
Good news for air cargo is that average yields and total revenue for 2023 should remain well above what they were pre-pandemic. That should provide some respite in what is likely to be a challenging trading environment in the year ahead: Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA
