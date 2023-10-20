20/10/2023
AGL moves “2Africa” fibre optic cables in DRC, Congo
Africa Global Logistics was responsible for the logistics of the cables destined to serve the Congo and the DRC, as part of the “2Africa” project.
The project aims to build the world’s largest fibre optic submarine cable, linking Africa to Europe and the Middle East.
In the DRC, 89 tonnes of cables and various equipment from France destined for this project were handled by AGL DRC teams.
They handled customs clearance, warehousing and transport from Matadi to Muanda, where the equipment was deployed.
Implemented by tech companies led by Meta, the “2Africa” project aims to guarantee reliable, high-speed Internet connectivity for three billion people across Africa, Asia and Europe.
Christophe PUJALTE, AGL: “We reaffirm our commitment to actively contribute to Africa's progress by offering logistics solutions that meet the highest standards.”
Click here to read:
Transnet to remain in public ownership