A.P. Moller Capital to acquire Vector Logistics
Vector Logistics is South Africa’s leading frozen logistics operator, providing warehousing and distribution solutions.
Vector Logistics is highly respected with a long track record in South Africa, and we are excited to contribute to its transformative vision: Joe Nielsen, A.P. Moller Capital.
A.P. Moller Capital would be able to help us move up the supply chain maturity curve, particularly from a technological perspective, to support growth and to support a strong ESG agenda: Chris Creed, Vector Logistics.
