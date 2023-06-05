Boeing, Air Tanzania celebrate 1st 767 freighter delivery to Africa
Dedicated Air Tanzania freighter will support the East African nation's growing export and import market.
The 767 will enable Air Tanzania to support a journey towards a more sustainable future and time critical cargo schedules across Africa and beyond: Ladislaus Matindi, Air Tanzania
Air Tanzania's cargo customers now have far more options as the airline boosts freight connectivity between Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia: Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing
