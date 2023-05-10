CB Customs Broker, GEORGI Handling plan e-comm hub at Frankfurt
With GEORGI Handling, we have found a partner that reliably and quickly takes care of the physical handling directly on site. We are thus creating a first-class, innovative offering specifically for the Asian region: Uwe Glunz, CB Customs Broker
We want to actively expand the e-commerce market at Frankfurt Airport. The new partnership of our customs expert CB Customs Broker with GEORGI is an important and good further step in this direction: Ashwin Bhat, Lufthansa Cargo
