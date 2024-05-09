CMA CGM to reshuffle Africa-India-Middle East services

Durban will be the unique port of call in South Africa for MIDAS 2 and Pointe des Galets will be transferred to CMA’s new KARIBU service. MIDAS 2 will still be operated in 49 days with 7 vessels up to 2,800 TEU. Rotation: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Durban - Jebel Ali.