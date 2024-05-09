9 May 2024
CMA CGM to reshuffle Africa-India-Middle East services
CMA CGM announced the revamping of their India Middle East Gulf to and from South Africa, East Africa and Indian Ocean services.
Coega will be added to the MIDAS 1 rotation and will now be operated in 70 days with 10 vessels up to 5,700 TEU. Rotation: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Pointe Noire - Tema - Apapa - Capetown - Coega - Jebel Ali.
Durban will be the unique port of call in South Africa for MIDAS 2 and Pointe des Galets will be transferred to CMA’s new KARIBU service. MIDAS 2 will still be operated in 49 days with 7 vessels up to 2,800 TEU. Rotation: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Durban - Jebel Ali.
HAX service will be replaced by KARIBU, operated in 42 days with 6 vessels up to 1,700 TEU. Rotation: Jebel Ali - Mombasa - Longoni - Pointe des Galets - Mombasa - Mogadishu - Jebel Ali.
NOURA service will provide faster transit times to Mozambique, Somalia and Seychelles, operated in 35 days with 5 vessels up to 1,700 TEU. Rotation: Jebel Ali - Mogadishu - Mombasa - Beira - Nacala - Port Victoria - Jebel Ali.
