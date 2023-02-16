DB Schenker, MSC seal biofuel deal to reduce supply chain emissions
First-of-its-kind agreement between a freight forwarder and a shipping line, arrangement to use 12,000 tonnes of biofuel component.
The 12,000 tonnes of biofuel component will be blended between 20-30%, resulting in approximately 50,000 tonnes of blended biofuel to be used in MSC’s container ships.
We are doing this because we firmly believe it is the right thing to do and are therefore paying for biofuel purchases in advance: Thorsten Meincke, DB Schenker.
Decarbonising ocean freight cannot be achieved by a single player and requires collaboration between shipping and logistics companies and their customers: Caroline Becquart, MSC.
