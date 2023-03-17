DB Schenker uses ultra-thin high-tech labels for shipment tracking
The label sends real-time data about location and temperature over the mobile network, and the customer receives an alert if the package is tampered with during transport.
In conjunction with DB Schenker’s IoT solution connect2track, the Sensos label offers optimal visibility and condition monitoring of consignments: David Pollender, DB Schenker.
We are grateful to have DB Schenker as a design partner from the early days, and for their contribution in achieving the product market fit: Aviv Castro, Sensos.
