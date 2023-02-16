DCSA members commit to standardised eBL by 2030
Nine ocean carriers commit to converting 50% of original bills of lading to digital within 5 years and 100% by 2030.
This heralds the start of a new era in container shipping as the industry transitions to scaled automation and fully paperless trade: Thomas Bagge, DCSA.
Moving to 100% eBL will contribute towards our climate goals as we move towards net zero 2050: Soren Toft, MSC.
A fully digitised bill of lading enables a more seamless customer experience across the supply chain and reduce time and costs for all involved parties: Vincent Clerc, Maersk.
The target of having 100% eBL by 2030 is an important part of digitalising global supply chains and will require a collective effort from the industry to make it a reality: Rolf Habben Jansen, Hapag.
Click here to read more.
Click Here For More Stories