DHL Global Forwarding to fully acquire Danzas Aei Emirates
A logistics and transport services specialist for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Danzas will now be integrated into DHL and its customers in the UAE, GCC and MEA region will benefit from more efficient and seamless services
As DHL continues on its expansion trajectory across the region, a merger of both organisations will create a winning proposition for customers in the region, driving efficiency and sustainability: Tim Scharwath, DHL
As Dubai and the GCC continue to develop economically, we believe that fully integrating Danzas into the DHL network will unleash the potential necessary to become a truly leading logistics provider in the region: Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Al Tayer Group
