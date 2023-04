"The FAA’s approval of the Opticooler RKN has been well received by the US pharma industry, as it can now also choose US-based airlines to utilize the RAP and RKN, depending upon its needs. This last gap in serving that market has been closed by DoKaSch TS extending its entire Opticooler fleet to all US-based airlines, enabling them to now also service their home market for international shipment," said Andreas Seitz, Managing Director of DoKaSch Temperature Solutions.